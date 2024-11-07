American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 42.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.09.

American Express Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AXP traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.93. The stock had a trading volume of 312,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $152.05 and a 1-year high of $296.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,724,067.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total transaction of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

