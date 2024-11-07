AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,734,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,289,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

