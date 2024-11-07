Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,629 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $409.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $416.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

