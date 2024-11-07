Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,905 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 268,555 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 391,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

