Amalgamated Bank Sells 15,380 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 687,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,515,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.24.
Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $1,879,733.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,867.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,203 shares of company stock worth $17,451,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.15.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.
Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
