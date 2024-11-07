Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,158 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $230.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.61. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

