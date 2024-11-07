Amalgamated Bank Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 199,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 781,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,081,000 after acquiring an additional 422,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Trading Down 1.0 %

EIX opened at $81.16 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

