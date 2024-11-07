Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 79.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Centene by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $93,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 35.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Centene by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $81.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.