Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 79.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Centene by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $93,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 35.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Centene by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centene Price Performance
Centene stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $81.42.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.
