Amalgamated Bank Buys 809 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 76.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $516.34 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.26 and a 1-year high of $520.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

