Amalgamated Bank Acquires 139 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 74,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $617.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.36 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.48 and its 200 day moving average is $556.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

