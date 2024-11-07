Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Altice USA Stock Performance

ATUS opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,860,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,094,451. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,026,135 shares of company stock valued at $98,640,308. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

