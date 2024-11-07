Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH) Insider Vaughan Webber Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH – Get Free Report) insider Vaughan Webber acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,000.00 ($29,139.07).

Althea Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,082.48.

Get Althea Group alerts:

Althea Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Althea Group Holdings Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells cannabis-based medicines and recreational cannabis products in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Ireland. It also offers a range of education, access, and management services to support eligible patients and healthcare professionals in navigating medicinal cannabis treatment pathways.

Receive News & Ratings for Althea Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Althea Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.