Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Jeffrey Marraccini Sells 1,824 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 1,824 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $189,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at $487,188. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,832. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

