Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a PE ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,066.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $562,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

