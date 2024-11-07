Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNT. Mizuho increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,653. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $62.49. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,367,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,804,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $7,533,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

