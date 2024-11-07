Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 109609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

