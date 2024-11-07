Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $933.7-$935.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

ALRM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.14. 631,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,296. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

