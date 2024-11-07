Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.70-13.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.35. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.700-13.000 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $7.91 on Thursday, reaching $314.64. 242,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,724. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.13. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.12.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.