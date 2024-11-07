AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Down 4.6% After Earnings Miss

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $93.30 and last traded at $93.38. 135,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 757,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AGCO by 18.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 8.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.53.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

