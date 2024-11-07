AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $99.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

Get AGCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.