Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Get Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.