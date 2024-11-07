Aevo (AEVO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $280.78 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $280.78 million and $54.71 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aevo alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,523.91 or 0.99965006 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75,461.56 or 0.99882479 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 882,242,184.4552375 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.31485412 USD and is up 10.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $36,620,849.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aevo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.