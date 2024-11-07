Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 111 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Two Point Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $148.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

