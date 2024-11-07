Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $139.03 and a 1 year high of $183.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

