Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,471,128,000 after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

