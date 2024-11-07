Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $211.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.