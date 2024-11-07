Advisor Resource Council Invests $467,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $226.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.78 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ADI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.