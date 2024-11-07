Advisor Resource Council Has $783,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisor Resource Council cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

