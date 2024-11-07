Advisor Resource Council Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $156.79 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

