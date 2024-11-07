Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 9,588 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 245,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 162,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

