Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $208.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.57. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $208.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

