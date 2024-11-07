Advisor Resource Council Acquires New Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $186.04 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $189.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,764 shares of company stock worth $24,829,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

