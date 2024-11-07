Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. 187,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,989. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.02. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 302,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 72.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 259,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 741.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196,884 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

