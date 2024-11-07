Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 26055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Adecco Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

