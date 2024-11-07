Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 26055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHEXY
Adecco Group Stock Performance
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adecco Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.