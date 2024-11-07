AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 10.9 %

AHCO stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 11,522.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

