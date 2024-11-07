AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in AbbVie by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in AbbVie by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $200.60. 321,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,117. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $354.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.28%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.