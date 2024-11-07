AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 8766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

