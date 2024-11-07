97,969 Shares in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.24% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

