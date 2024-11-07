70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$976.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

