On November 6, 2024, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) convened its virtual 2024 Special Stockholders Meeting as reported in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The meeting saw a significant representation of shareholders. As of the record date of September 20, 2024, the Company had 1,861,914 shares of common stock issued and outstanding, each with voting rights. At the Meeting, holders representing approximately 40.70% of the outstanding voting shares were present, meeting the quorum requirements.

Several key matters were voted upon during the meeting. Firstly, the approval of the exercise of warrants to purchase 6,014,493 shares of common stock was put forth, and shareholders voted in favor of this proposal, meeting the required majority vote.

Secondly, shareholders deliberated on amending the 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2022 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares available for issuance. This proposal also secured shareholder approval.

The third proposal involved amending the company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the common stock at a ratio determined by the Board of Directors. Shareholders voted for this amendment, meeting the necessary approval threshold.

Lastly, there was a decision on approving the adjournment of the Special Meeting if required to solicit additional proxies in case of insufficient votes for the aforementioned proposals. Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal as well.

Following the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer and President of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Geoffrey Dow, signed the report on behalf of the company on November 6, 2024. The outcomes of the meeting reflect the shareholders’ decisions on key company matters.

