5,652 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 126.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

