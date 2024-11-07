4,322 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,232,000 after purchasing an additional 972,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,356,000 after buying an additional 402,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.17. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

