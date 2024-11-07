3,969 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Acquired by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 933,008 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,830,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after buying an additional 549,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,742,000 after acquiring an additional 372,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after purchasing an additional 172,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

