374 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $216.56 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $115.93 and a 12-month high of $216.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,531.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,531.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,727. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

