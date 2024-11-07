30,000 Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Orion Group Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of ORN stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $304.78 million, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Chipman Earle bought 15,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $94,579.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,721.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

