24,013 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Acquired by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 416.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 284.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.09. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

