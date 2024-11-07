1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 234 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 112,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $938,486. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $58.83 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.96.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

