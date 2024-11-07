1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 166 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.0% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $420,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $247.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.35 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.75.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

