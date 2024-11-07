1,748 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VT stock opened at $120.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

