16,895 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane NXT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 548,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 18.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 742,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 114,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 40.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 653,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 186,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crane NXT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Up 5.5 %

CXT stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CXT

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.